Heartfelt thanks for those working to give vaccines

The people of Scotland County need to give a big “thank you” to Scotland Memorial Hospital and its staff who worked to administer COVID vaccines to our citizens. The whole SCH experience from the initial call, the setting-up an appointment, the registration, the drive-thru and the 15-minute wait period were all handled in a very efficient and professional manner! Thank you to everyone who made this a very rewarding experience.

I do not understand why more people have not taken advantage of this unique opportunity that has been offered. The people who created and participated in this operation really need to be acknowledged for their participation. I am very appreciative to you all for your hard work.

Why was the County Health Department so ill prepared for the vaccine distribution? The County Government had almost a year to prepare for the vaccine rollout. I would recommend the County Commissioners set-up an independent commission to review what went wrong and what preparations are required when we have the next crisis; perhaps hire more staff and have more phones lines available to ensure the initial appointment process works. Only a fool would think this is a one-time occurrence in today’s world.

Thank you again Scotland County Memorial Hospital and the people who worked outside in all weather conditions. Without your leadership, quick response and participation in the COVID vaccine program, we would have had a catastrophe for Scotland County. I will never forget these wonderful people who worked so hard for this County. Thank you once again.

Jim Johnston

Laurinburg