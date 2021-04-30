City stepping up its efforts to curb littering problem

Littering is against the law and carries a sizable fine

The city of Laurinburg has been stepping up our efforts to reduce litter and penalize offenders. This is a reminder of the fines and community service that will be given if caught littering.

The minimum fine for a first-time offense of intentional littering is $250, with maximum fines going as high as $1,000 plus 24 hours of community service. Subsequent offenses can bring additional community service requirements and fines of up to $2,000.

Unintentional littering, such as debris flying off a truck bed,can be fined up to $100 plus 12 hours of community service.

Additionally, House Bill 100, the Highway Cleanup Act, has been introduced in the NC House of Representatives. If passed, this bill would double the current fines.

If you see someone littering on the highway, you can call *HP and you will be connected to the nearest Highway Patrol dispatch center.You can also report litterbugs through the Department of Transportation’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program.

Daniel Walters

Downtown Development coordinator

City of Laurinburg