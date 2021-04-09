A heartfelt thanks for story, comments on wife’s need of kidney

My wife and I would like to thank JJ Melton and the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange for the recent feature article on our quest for a kidney for Celeste.

We have received many kind words, wishes, and prayers that were inspired by the article posted on April 3. We would like to thank all of those individuals as well and note that Duke Hospital will gladly screen any offers for a living donor for Celeste Lewis at 919-)613-7777.

Though we may not know the identity of potential donors until acceptance, we pass along special thanks to them as well.

John Lewis

Wagram