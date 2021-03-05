Kudos given to Kathie Cox and the county health department

As we welcome the new Scotland County Health Department director, Mr. Elisha (Eli) Caldwell, to our community, I wanted to express my appreciation to Kathie Cox.

I am not sure of her actual title, but she has done an extraordinary job as our Health Department public information officer — in the newspaper and most often on local WLNC news radio updates and “Live on Main” interviews. Her reports giving the latest COVID-19 numbers, and the vaccine updates have been very valuable to our community. She has also had other SCHD staff members with her at times for the WLNC “Live on Main” programs.

Obviously, as a community member who likes to be informed, I also appreciate WLNC and The Laurinburg Exchange. Thank you Kathie Cox for doing such a great job while the search for a new director was being done.

I am grateful to ALL members of our Health Department for stepping up during these challenging times for your service to Scotland County and its residents.

Stephen P. Dickens

Laurinburg