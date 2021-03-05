Board members are sought for Scotland Community Health Clinic

The Board of Directors for the Scotland Community Health Clinic is looking for new board members to help provide strategic direction and guidance for the clinic.

Scotland Community Health Clinic is a nonprofit clinic that provides free primary medical care at no cost to adult uninsured residents of Scotland County who are unable to afford their care.

If you would like to be considered for serving on the board, please contact the clinic executive director at 910-276-9912 or by email ([email protected]) for details.

Thank you.

Andrew Kurtzman

Executive director

Scotland Community Health Clinic