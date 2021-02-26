Getting vaccinated against COVID is the best possible plan

Why get vaccinated?

You can visit and hug your grandchildren or children safely.

Children and teachers can get back to teaching in-person safely.

You can go to work and feel safe.

The state has determined that beginning Thursday, Feb. 24, all public and private school staff can be vaccinated and two weeks later, March 10, it is expected that the State will open vaccinations to many frontline essential workers.

Scotland Health has established extremely efficient processes on our hospital campus and in our practices to administer the vaccine to those currently eligible. We have vaccinated approximately 5,000 citizens and have had less than 10 reactions — all minor and most related to anaphylactic allergies.

Despite these efforts, we and our partners at the Health Department have vaccinated less than 60% of those eligible to receive the vaccine. Too few eligible people are getting the vaccine. For the past three weeks we have had available vaccination appointments that have not been filled. If this trend continues with the next eligibility groups, our community will not be sufficiently vaccinated to end this pandemic. Not ending this pandemic means more hospitalizations, infections, and death.

My perspective is personal. For a year now, I have watched our staff- your friends and relatives- put themselves at enormous personal risks working long hours to care for very sick COVID patients. They have also been present when 81 of our patients lost their battle with COVID. I don’t want this repeated next year because too few got the vaccine.

It should be personal for you as well. Once vaccinated, your risk of contracting or spreading the virus greatly diminishes. If you’re exposed but have no symptoms, you don’t have to quarantine. And if you do contract COVID, your symptoms are much less severe, with a minimal risk of dying.

Please find your reason to get vaccinated and encourage everyone else to as soon as possible. Help Scotland Health and our community combat this virus.

Get your shot!

Sincerely,

Greg Wood

President and CEO

Scotland Health