I want to compliment the person(s) who organized the COVID-19 vaccine administration at the Health Center and all those who work there.

As an industrial engineer (what used to be called an efficiency expert), I can say I could see no way the process could run any faster or smoother. And all those I directly interacted with (eight or so) were courteous, friendly and efficient.

Hope the vaccine I got is as effective.

Clyde Wallace

Laurinburg