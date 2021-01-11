If you care to know the truth, the chaos started with Antifa

And now for “the rest of the story” for the chaos at the Capitol.

If anybody wants to know what really happened at the Capitol concerning the Trump supporters, the following is the true information which you won’t hear by the mainstream news: My niece’s husband works for ATF and he said it was Antifa dressed as Trump supporters who started the chaos.

The real Trump supporters got played and ignorantly followed them in so that the news media could blast Trump and his real supporters.

Mike Johnson

Laurinburg