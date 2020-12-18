I think I could honestly die a happy man today if it were to happen (sorry Curt, it doesn’t look likely though).

The Wednesday edition of The Laurinburg Exchange was actually worth a read today, in my opinion. I actually found myself going through each article and reading them from start to finish. I have not done that ever in my adult years, seriously.

In my youth, The Laurinburg Exchange was good for two things: The weekly football contest (which my dad actually won the Peach Bowl tickets as the grand prize in 2003 before his passing and I dearly miss it) and times where my great grandmother Lena S. Britt was featured helping local schoolchildren at Central School. However, today’s paper was actually packed with readworthy topics.

Now, while I still don’t pay for The Laurinburg Exchange (why do that when I can read it for free where I am at), I will say that if every edition could be as interesting as today’s edition, maybe people would actually start resubscribing to it. There are ways to produce a paper that even the most critical of people such as myself cannot find a complaint about. Curt actually produce a decent paper today.

See, Curt, even I can be satisfied and offer a compliment every once in awhile.

Now tomorrow, well, that’s a different story, haha …

Donald Anderson

Laurinburg