Scotland County Courthouse will open for limited business next week

The Scotland County Courthouse has been closed today and earlier this week due to a Covid19 incident within the clerk’s office. Relevant areas of the courthouse have now been deep cleaned, but next week only essential matters will be handled. We’ll be closed otherwise.

Your first source of information should be your attorney.

Criminal Superior cases scheduled to begin during the week of Monday, December 7th will now begin on Monday December 14th. Grand Jurors should not report and will be notified by mail when to report in late January.

Juvenile cases and first appearances on Monday will be held as scheduled.

All Domestic Violence and child support cases for Monday will be continued and any protective orders previously entered will remain in effect until the new court date.

Al district criminal and traffic court cases for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be continued until the first week of March.

All foreclosure hearings next week will be rescheduled.

Current plans call for the clerk’s office and courts to fully reopen on Monday, December 14th. If you call our main number at 910-266-4400 after we reopen, we’ll do our best to assist you over the phone. If your matter requires a visit to the courthouse, we’ll make arrangements to avoid your having to wait, but which enable us to comply with social distancing by controlling traffic.

Everybody attempting to enter the courthouse must have a legitimate reason and will be screened by the sheriff for flulike symptoms including a non-invasive temperature check. Masks as well as compliance with public health directives will be required.

We’ll probably be overwhelmed initially but will be getting out notices for new court dates as soon as possible. Please give us a few days after we reopen before calling about court dates.

Time-sensitive papers may be filed at the Magistrates’ Office by using the Roper Street entrance.

If you have some urgent matter and wish to contact to me directly, my extension is 910-266-4455 and my email address is [email protected]

We deeply regret the inconvenience and encourage everybody to be extremely cautious.

Thank you.

Philip McRae

Clerk of Courts

Scotland County