Writer: A vote for Trump is a vote to keep America American

In response to John Lewis’ letter, “Writer thinks it is time for a 2020 Reflection,” on Oct. 20.

After almost four years, Mr. Lewis is still harping about the Mueller report and Russian collusion. The facts are, Mr. Lewis, that President Trump was NOT GUILTY of Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, obstruction of Congress, and abuse of power. Contrary to what you or democrats/progressives/socialists/communists may believe, repeating the same lies over and over does not make them true.

I guess you just don’t like the fact that since President Trump has been in office (and before the pandemic) unemployement was at the lowest in over 50 years (minorities and women included), less people on food stamps, rises in consumer and business confidence, etc. Even since the pandemic there has been a steady rise in employment.

You want to criticize Trump for the pandemic, so I wonder if you were one of the ones who called Trump racist and xenophobic like Biden did when Trump made the travel ban from China back on Jan. 31. Whatever “misinformation” you are referring to must be from the many different doctors’ opinions, who have changed and flip-flopped since it started. Even the World Health Organization changed completely on lockdowns, now saying that lockdowns are not the way to fight the coronavirus. (I know democrats despise that, since Trump has said it many times.)

This election is not only going to be a vote for a candidate, it is going to be a vote for the future of America. A vote for Biden is a vote for total chaos and lawlessness (as evidenced by the left’s support of BLM, which one of their co-founders, Patrisse Cullers has admitted that BLM are trained Marxists) no country security, a raise in taxes, a loss of religious freedom, loss of certain gun rights, and many socialist and insane policies such as “The Green New Deal.”

Biden is not qualified to be president on his health alone, let alone all the shady deals of which he seems to be a part. He and Hunter should be investigated on this China deal, don’t you think? Unlike the two-year Mueller investigation, there is at least some evidence on the Bidens dealings with China.

A vote for Trump is a vote to keep America American, not an insane socialist hellhole!

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill