Writer: Don’t believe Biden radio ad concerning ‘brain drain’

Presidential candidate Joe Biden must really think voters are stupid. His radio ad on the age-old topic of brain drain — the term used for decades when discussing the fact that high school graduates often choose to leave home — is short on substance.

Children have been leaving home for as long as time. For an 18-year-old, the grass is always greener elsewhere than in their backyard for a variety of reasons. Usually, it’s the thinking that home is boring, but mostly it’s because that’s where mom and dad’s authority is.

Biden wants us to think he can keep our children home. He can’t. The draw of independence, whether it be for college or for a job, will always be too strong for most children to avoid. And they shouldn’t; it’s a big part of growing up and getting their feet wet out in the real world.

To listen to Biden’s ad, one would think our towns and cities are dwindling as high school grads flee. But as some leave any town or city, others take their place — and at a greater rate.

This is just one example of the Biden campaign crying wolf. Those with any sense at all shouldn’t be swayed by the liberal leanings of a dementia-inflicted old man who is barely more than a Clinton-Obama puppet.

Kathy Johnson-Batts

Bennettsville, SC