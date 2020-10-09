Resident says she and husband have been harassed, slandered

Ever since Sept. 15, my husband and I have been constantly harassed by local law enforcement and private citizens.

We have recordings of gunfire being fired in or near a phone. They have gone far as harassing us at our place of worship, slandering our name all over Facebook and tagging our pastor and his family into it.

Agencies from two different counties surrounding my home have allowed people to continually harass us for no reason and filing false police reports against us when, in fact, we have notarized papers and pictures of assault that they done on us.

The law will not help us in any way, shape or form. All they said was to go get a private attorney and change our phone numbers.

We are law-abiding citizens and we don’t bother anyone, so we need help.

Samantha Cooper-Clark

Laurinburg