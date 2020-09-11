Scotland County’s Board of Education needs to reopen our schools

Scotland County Schools started its 2020-21 school year four weeks ago at home with online learning for all children. This decision was, of course, made by the Board of Education.

Only one board member voted to open schools and that was Jeffery Byrd, who is a board-certified pediatrician at the Purcell Clinic. Dr. Byrd’s profession requires him to be fully educated on this virus and its effect on children. So, my question is, why didn’t the other board members listen to a local “expert” on the board and open schools?

The American Academy of Pediatrics is the organization that sets the standard for pediatric care in this country. They have advised that schools should be open and give step by step instructions on how to do this safely.

They also strongly recognize that children learn best when physically present in the classroom. But children get much more than academics at school. They learn social and emotional skills, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be replicated online. This pandemic is especially hard on families who rely on school lunches, have children with disabilities or lack good access to the internet or healthcare.

The CDC says the best available evidence indicates if children become infected they are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms. At the same time, the harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional and behavioral health, economic well being and academic achievement of children both short and long term are well known and significant! Further, the lack of in-person education options disproportionately harms low income and minority children and those living with disabilities.

According to the CDC as of July 17, the US reported that children under 18 yrs old account for under 7% of COVID cases and less than 0.1% of deaths. So far in this pandemic deaths of children are less than each of the last five flu seasons. Based on current data the rate of infection among younger school children, and from students to teachers has been low, especially when the proper instructions have been followed.

Both the AAP and CDC stress the importance of implementing safety procedures and these are well outlined on their internet sites. President Trump is allocating monies for school systems to assist with implementing these safety guidelines.

Extended school closure is harmful to children. This is a fact and well documented. The Scotland County School Board needs to do what is best for our children and reopen schools.

Susan Walsh

Laurinburg