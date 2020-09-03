Speak up now, or live with the consequences

Speak now or forever hold your peace.

No, I’m not referring to a wedding, but rather to the latest stunt by Scotland County to cram through controversial rezoning laws and stifle citizen voices.

On Tuesday, Scotland County commissioners will be asked to allow tactical training facilities in Neighborhood Commercial Zoning Districts without input from neighboring property owners. If you live in or near one of these districts, your neighborhood or farm could soon be turned into a war zone with explosions and gun fire.

To make matters worse, county leaders seem determined to push through these changes quickly without citizen input.

For me, this issue is personal. An out-of-state defense contractor, DGC International (DCGI), wants to build a tactical training facility right next to my property without input from me or my neighbors. With the proposed zoning changes, this could be a personal issue for you too.

Without requiring a conditional use permit, DGCI’s compliance with environmental and other issues will go unchecked, threatening the well-being of our community. The proposed zoning amendment will waive these requirements and rubber-stamp this facility and others in the future.

This is not good for Scotland County residents, the environment or the future of our great community.

We elected our county commissioners to look out for our best interests, not to bow down to for-profit Washington corporations at our expense. I’m calling on Scotland County residents to stand up and be heard! If we don’t speak up now, we will be forced to “forever hold our peace” and live with the consequences.

Vickie Smith

Owner

Pine Lake RV Resort, Wagram