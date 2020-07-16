Community invited to celebration at Market Park on Sunday

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 16,1920, on the Campus of Howard University by five women on the principles off service, scholarship, sisterhood and finer.

On Saturday, July 19, 2015, the Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter of Laurinburg was charted by 13 members. As Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter continues our celebration of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Centennial celebration and Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter five-year Charter Anniversary celebration, the Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter will provide baskets for 26 senior citizens of our service areas, Scotland and Richmond counties, on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Alpha Alpa Phi Zeta Chapter will officially adopt Market Park as a service project, also a street in the city of Laurinburg. At 3 p.m., nine benches will be dedicated at Market Park in Laurinburg. The benches are a part of our S.E.A.T.Z project (Serving Elderly Adults Through Zeta).

The chapter will also place a memorial garden in Market Park in honor of their five founders and the existence of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Centennial Celebration.

We are very proud to be here in Scotland County and be of service to Richmond County. The Zetas of Laurinburg would like to say “Thank You” for all of the support that we have received from both communities. Please come celebrate safely with us on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Market Park in Laurinburg

The members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter

Laurinburg