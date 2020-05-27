Writer wants additional updates on the local coronavirus cases

As we move into Phase 2 of reopening businesses, let us all remember this coronavirus is still in our midst, it has not gone away.

It is disturbing to go shopping for essentials at the grocery stores only to see so many people not wearing a mask, not staying 6 feet apart also several grocery stores have marked the isles so that people are not crossing each other and many people choose to ignore them.

With that, I have to ask where are our health care officials, elected officials who can keep us updated on exactly how many ACTIVE cases we have in our community? I know you can go to all the recommended websites and find out how many cases we have, but that does not tell us how many are still ACTIVE. Why aren’t we being kept updated as to what is going on in our community?

Don’t just put it on Facebook, because many of us don’t use Facebook. The newspaper can carry stories from out of town, so why not dedicate a space for daily updates of active cases in Scotland County, not just total cases some people have had to recover.

Remember, we all have to work together if we want to get through this crisis. God will see us all through this if we would only look to Him and obey rules.

Angie Marshall

Laurinburg