Scotland Health Care System needs community’s assistance

We have been regularly communicating all the activities underway here to prepare us to handle the impact of the Coronavirus on our community and health care system.

I am gravely concerned, however, that all our preparations may not be enough as current models indicate that the expected number of patients needing hospitalization, and especially ICU level care, will greatly overwhelm our capabilities and result in many deaths.

Community spread of this virus has begun and how well we distance ourselves from others over the next three weeks will greatly determine how many patients need hospitalization and how many do not survive. The most recent modeling indicates we may experience over 100 deaths in our region if we mitigate the risk well and over 200 deaths, twice as much, if we don’t.

Our community must increase our social isolation behaviors immediately to prevent our health care system and our patients from facing the same catastrophic outcomes that we are seeing throughout the world and now our country.

I understand the economic and social consequences underway but there is nothing more important than saving the lives of others in community. On behalf of all the health care professionals of your community’s health care system, please stay at home unless you need to go out.

Thank you,

Gregory C. Wood

President/CEO

Scotland Health Care System