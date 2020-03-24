A heartfelt thank-you to a Scotland County business

Golden Corral has been a blessing!

First United Methodist Church Food Bank Team and Jerusalem United Methodist Church Food Bank would like to express our deep appreciation for the wonderful produce and chicken donations we received this past weekend. Each Food Bank Team was able to add to the regular food bags as they were given out.

Many of the recipients were senior citizens who depend on the food donations each month. In Matthew 25 it says, “whatever you did for one of the least of theses brothers and sisters of mine, you did it for me.” We thank the Lord for being able to share with others. Everyone greatly appreciated the donations.

Eutha Tart

Leslie Womack

Laurinburg