Some thoughts about the Second Amendment resolution

Although the Scotland County Second Amendment Sanctuary issue has been resolved, please allow me to add some reasoning for those dissatisfied with the outcome.

When we were family farmers, our single-shot twenty-two rifle was sufficient for chicken snakes in the hen house and predators in the livestock pastures. Our father used bird-shot in his twelve-gauge shotgun on copperheads, water moccasins and rattle snakes to make sure he didn’t miss.

Our first semi-automatic was a Remington Nylon 66. Our Winchester lever-action 33 saved me from serious harm or worse when a vicious mongrel attacked our neighbor, then me in our front yard. When family-farm row-cropping went the way of the dinosaur, and we converted to livestock production, four shots from our military grade semi-automatic turned a 12 to 14 member (our neighbor’s estimate) savage, wild dog pack away.

I realize few, if any, raise livestock today, but homes are now just as subject to home invasion by criminals as our farm was to poisonous snakes and predators. Self and family defense weapons are more necessary than they have ever been. I realize some think a gun-less society would be a crime-less society, but rocks, bricks, tools, broken glass and handmade prison “shanks” to name a few nullify that misconception.

Law-abiding American citizens should be allowed to own defense weapons. Gun enthusiasts should be allowed to own semi-automatic assault weapons. But just as we are required to wear seat belts for our own safety, and not allowed to burn leaves and refuse for public safety, owners of assault weapons that can be modified into fully automatic should be required to store them in gun safes so sturdy that thieves cannot break into when the home/gun owner is away.

Personally, I would like to see all law-abiding assault weapon owners join, train with and conduct preparatory maneuvers in a well-regulated militia, in case the worst happens. The worst? If British colonists here in America had not been armed, would we be facing “taxation without representation” still today? If German citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religious faith or political affiliation, had joined together and formed a well-regulated militia, might the Jewish Holocaust have been avoided?

What do you think?

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg