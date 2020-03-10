Democrats have doubled down on lies about President Trump

In response to John Lewis’ letter, “Time to Double(s) down on President Donald Trump,” of March 9.

Mr. Lewis makes many subjective statements and opinions, full of twists and spins about President Trump. Anyone reading it can come to their own conclusion about what is fact, what is opinion and what is not true.

In a previous post, I listed four things which I stated are “witch hunt hoaxes against President Trump”. Calling them “witch hunt hoaxes” could be classified as my opinion. But the following are four facts: 1. Fact — President Trump was not guilty of Russian collusion. 2. Fact — President Trump was not guilty of obstruction of justice. 3. Fact — President Trump was acquitted (found not guilty) of obstruction of Congress. 4. Fact — President Trump was acquitted (found not guilty) of abuse of power.

It is time for democrats/progressives/socialists/communists to get over the above facts and the fact that Donald J. Trump is president.

Mr. Lewis states, “the only hoax is our electoral college system, which allowed Donald J. Trump, who received some 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, to serve as president of the United States.” I will tell you, Mr. Lewis, that the Electoral College is vital for the following three reasons: (1) it protects the liberty and role of diverse states, (2) it stabilizes national politics, and (3) it limits contested elections and fraud.

With a national popular vote, only a few states with the highest population, such as California, New York, areas around Washington, DC, etc. would determine an election. It would not represent the country as a whole and would definitely cause a political disaster. The electoral college has worked fine all these years, but now Democrats want to whine because President Trump was elected this way. It has happened only four other times, so I will just say to the Democrats to get over it.

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill