Life Skills, Re-Entry programs are something positive

Congratulations to the residents of the Scotland County Jail who completed Phase 1 of the Life Skills Program conducted by the Safer Communities Ministry.

Hopefully all will continue in the program through Phases 2 and 3. Way to go guys! Thanks to the Ministry for having this program. Thanks to the Laurinburg Exchange for the front page display.

Accolades also to Scotland County Department of Social Services for the start of their Re-entry Program. Many communities in America are realizing that these types of programs are a better way to go in reducing crime than what has been done in the past.

Best wishes for both of these programs.

Thank you,

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg