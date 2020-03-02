It’s not time to make a knee-jerk decision

Our county needs to take a collective deep breath and reconsider the idea of passing a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. We all live under the U.S. Constitution which takes precedent over state laws and local laws. In the Second Amendment we have the right to own guns. To take that right away would take many years of legal battles and then many decades of each state ratifying a change. It simply will never happen.

To equate smarter gun control laws with the loss of Second Amendment rights is simply incorrect. We should all hope for laws controlling distribution of certain types of guns used in horrific mass shootings. The victims of these shootings have been young children in school; people enjoying a movie, a concert, or a day of shopping. What happened to their right to life?

We should all hope also to keep any kind of weapons from those who may be unstable mentally. Professionals who work with such people know that the possibility for them to harm themselves or others is very real. We may never prevent every suicide or domestic violence incident from a mentally tortured individual, but we could surely screen their legal purchase of a gun.

As for all of the rest of us, we can legally purchase guns for hunting or self-protection in our homes. We can get a license to carry a gun in our cars, pockets, or purses. We can take courses on gun safety and build shooting ranges to practice our skills. We could all work together to make gun ownership sensible.However, what we cannot do in Scotland County is to circumvent the laws of our nation and our state. We cannot legally refuse to abide by current gun laws or any possible future rational controls. No one will take away the many guns already in this county. No one will arrest their owners. No one will stop the legal sale of new guns.

If we join some other counties in calling ourselves a “gun sanctuary,” what we risk is: expensive lawsuits and possible loss of new industries, retail businesses and individuals who may be looking to relocate or retire to our special community. We need not to react blindly but to take a step back and think of what this step would really mean.

Anne Todd

Laurinburg