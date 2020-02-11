An important day for all arrives on March 3

Tuesday, March 3, is a very important election day!

As unit coordinator of the MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina, I’d like to encourage your readers to make an election plan. Voting is our way to make a difference and influence our communities, and developing your own personal election plan will ensure that your voice is heard.

The League of Women Voters’ election website, VOTE411.org is a one-stop shop for everything you need to develop your election plan. At VOTE411.org you can find your polling place, check voter ID laws (please note that voter ID is not required for the March 3 primary election), and see early voting periods and locations. You can also look up your ballot by entering your street address – this will show you all the candidates you can vote for this primary election.

Putting together a plan will help you make sure you get to the polls with all the information you need. You can also encourage your family and friends to form their own election plans.

Know by choosing to vote in this year’s primary election you are fulfilling the single most important aspect of our democracy. In this time of great political divide, voting brings us together as Americans – it is the one time when we are all equal.

Martha Roblee

Unit Coordinator

MidSandhills MAL Unit of the LWVNC

Laurinburg