There are choices and a moral quandry here

One of the finest individuals that I have had the privilege to meet in Scotland County recently is Mr. W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. So, when I heard that Professor Dubya was conducting a course on the teaching of writing, I could not believe my luck.

As a retired person with some time on my hands, I am ready to jump at the opportunity to learn from the master. Hoping against hope that I would have the fortune of Bob Ueker, who was sure that he “must be in the front row,” I have been biding my time wondering when and where the course would be offered.

While the early published lessons appear to be free of charge, it is my understanding that payment will have to be made to continue with the lessons. Professor Dubya began one of his lessons with some opening lines with which to begin a novel. I was so enthralled that I have already decided to purchase the hardbound first edition for up to $29.99, possibly more if it is autographed.

Additionally, I have two half dollars that have been modified to feature Civil War generals, a rum cake from Grand Cayman (from our recent cruise) and a $1 million dollar bill, very similar to the one I left as a tip at a restaurant. I suppose that I can also search the couch cushions for change.

The dilemma, though, is that Professor Dubya, along with one of his protégés, chose to include a fake quote attributed to George Washington to defend a position in the Our View column of The Laurinburg Exchange. Even Playboy magazine retracted a similarly fake quote back in the 1990s.

Unfortunately, the internet age in which we live provides the opportunity for individuals to just make up stuff and attribute it to famous people, attach the quotes to pictures and sell them on any of various web sites. A picture of our first president with a quote that was most likely created by someone in the gun lobby was the noted citation. Surely, Professor Dubya would not teach this technique as part of his course.

John Lewis

Wagram