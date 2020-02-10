The masters of oppression are never pleased with freedom

As commissioners for Scotland County, you are charged with defending the Constitution of the state of NC, not inconsistent with the Constitution of the United States.

I, ……., do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and maintain the Constitution and laws of the United States, and the Constitution and laws of North Carolina not inconsistent therewith, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of my office as County Commissioner, so help me God.

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms by its citizens, ratified on December 15, 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights.

The Second Amendment is under attack from all fronts. Most recently attempts have been made by Virginia Democrat legislators in order to oppress its citizens and eliminate the right to bear arms. Attacks on the Second Amendment and the restriction of citizenry from lawfully bearing arms has its history and basis in the ugly blemish of racism in America.

After losing the Civil War, southern states quickly adopted the “black codes,” laws designed to re-establish white supremacy by dictating what the freedmen could and couldn’t do. One common provision barred blacks from possessing firearms. To enforce the gun ban, white men riding in posses began terrorizing black communities. In January 1866, Harper’s Weekly reported that in Mississippi, such groups had “seized every gun and pistol found in the hands of the (so called) “freedmen” in parts of the state. The most infamous of these disarmament posses, of course, was the Ku Klux Klan.

Whether you believe citizens shouldn’t be armed or should be armed, the law of the land, in North Carolina and the United States grants the absolute right for its citizens to keep and bear arms.

On Feb 3, Sherriff Ralph Kersey drew a line in the sand and made a passioned plea for a “resolution” from the County Commissioners to designate Scotland County a Second Amendment Sanctuary in support of upholding the Second Amendment of our Constitution. The request was met with many questions, an absolute no from one commissioner and the tabling of the request until the next meeting.

As we see more and more anti-gun zealots with support of the “masters of oppression,” it is imperative that we receive the support and affirmation from our elected officials that they will stand by the law of the land and our constitutions in protecting the citizens right to bear arms. If those elected officials choose not to positively affirm by resolution those rights, then we will take away your rights to govern at the ballot box.

I implore all Scotland County citizens who cherish their right to bear arms attend the next county commissioners meeting, March 9 at 7 p.m. and show your support for the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution.

With all due respect,

David A. Norris

Laurinburg