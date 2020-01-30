Potential strike by NC teachers would hurt students’ education

Professionally and personally speaking, the consideration of the North Carolina teachers to go on strike “to force state leaders to provide pay raises and increased Medicaid funding” should not become a reality.

As a retired public school teacher, I can relate to the teachers’ frustrations. However, denying students the opportunity for continuous and consistent learning is not the solution to the problem.

Although I was a member of the American Federation of Teachers, some of my colleagues and I hesitated to strike because we knew the detrimental impact the strike would have upon the lives of the students who were entrusted to us.

As an educator, I felt responsible for the molding and shaping of youngsters’ lives. Realizing that children’s environment extends beyond the confines of the classroom, I offered the kinds of experiences that allowed them to function in an ever-changing society.

It further became my responsibility to offer the guidance and assistance needed to help each student with the biological and emotional “growing pains” associated with each stage of physical development.

As a motivator of learning, I accepted each child as an individual, gearing my instruction toward the ability of the students that enabled them to meet/exceed expectations. In addition, presentation of quality, challenging instruction and thought-provoking skills enabled each student to develop logical thinking and sound decision-making life skills.

As the members of the NCAE “consider” striking, I sincerely hope they will seriously realize the impact that only one day can make a difference in the lives of students.

Ethelyn Holden Baker

Fayetteville