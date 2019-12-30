‘Pill pushers’ took away a precious grandson for $140

I have hesitated to write this letter, but out of respect for my grandson (Stevie James Locklear), I felt that I needed to do “something.”

In the early morning of Oct. 29, 2018, Stevie’s mama found him in a yard near their home … basically a few breaths away from death. Stevie did, in fact, die a short time later at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Stevie was not a drug user, as such. What I mean is he was not strung out on drugs. He would get up with what he called “his friends” and take pills, etc. We had talked with Stevie about this and even got him help, which he accepted. Sad to say, it was deeper than we knew.

That fatal night, Stevie seemed to be fine, his mama said. It was around midnight and Stevie told her that he was going over to a friend’s house, where he had left his cell phone. His mama was in bed and told him to hurry back. It was late and she slipped off to sleep.

She awakened sometime around 2 a.m. (and) Stevie had not returned. Of course, that worried her, so she got up and went looking for him. What she found on a street over from where they lived was any mother’s worst nightmare.

Stevie was lying face down in a yard.

Now I know Stevie shouldn’t have been messing around with pills in the first place … I understand that. But what actually killed Stevie were pills laced with the poison fentanyl … a poison, I believe, used in rat poison. So to my way of thinking, Stevie was murdered, and no one as of today has been charged with his murder.

My grandson’s life to the “pill pusher” who sold the pills to Stevie meant nothing. We believe Stevie had on him that night $140, and it has never been found. My guess is that the person(s) who sold Stevie those pills sold him the poisoned pills first, knowing that it would kill him, and then they could take the $140. It’s just a guess, but makes sense to me.

Christmas for our family was sad. There was an empty chair everywhere we looked, and there was no present under the tree for Stevie. He was only 17 years old and we were best buddies.

Those pill pushers took a most precious member of our family forever. It will never be the same again.

I hope the person(s) who killed Stevie enjoyed that money they took and I hope they reflect about just what they did.

All I can do now is visit Stevie’s grave and cry and remember all the good times.

James H. Pate

Laurinburg