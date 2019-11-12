County commissioners whiff on chance to lower taxes

The November Scotland County commissioners meeting opened with citizens advising the commissioners the information they had about the Laurel Hill Community Center was grossly inaccurate. Tim Ivey had visited the Community Center and understood the situation.

Apparently, the commissioners were ready to vote to demolish the Community Center. Why did the information presented differ so greatly from the information the commissioners had previously received? Did we witness a hidden agenda for the demolition of the Laurel Hill Community Center?

In October, Ivey had presented a resolution that would change the school funding formula for the Floor Tax. He mentioned this resolution was the first step on a long road to make a change to the Floor Tax. During the October meeting it appeared as if many of the commissioners were in favor of Tim’s resolution. The Board decided there should be a legal review of the resolution and then discuss at November’s meeting.

During the November meeting, Mr. Ivey presented his resolution. It appeared as if some of the commissioners were shocked and appalled by this resolution! When those commissioners spoke, their comments seemed to be quite different from the discussion in October. When the resolution came for a vote, not a single commissioner would second the motion; there was no official vote and the resolution died a quick death. Complete silence filled the room!

Why the complete reversal with some of the commissioners revised rhetoric? Did an outside influence apply pressure? Remember, when these commissioners ran for election, they all promised they were in favor of eliminating the Floor Tax. Why the flip flop? It appeared as if some of the commissioners decided to embarrass Commissioner Ivey; they actually embarrassed themselves.

I was flabbergasted to hear some commissioners say the school board held the power in their negotiations! Evidently these commissioners are not aware that we pay our tax dollars to Scotland County, not the school board! The county commissioners approve the budget and determine the tax rate! Maybe it is time for new negotiators.

How can we expect promised lower county tax rate when the majority of commissioners are not even willing to adjust an outdated 1963 law? This county had the opportunity to take a first step to move forward, instead the commissioners reverted to the high-taxed status-quo. The truth was finally unmasked by this non-vote by the Board of Commissioners.

Jim Johnston

Laurinburg