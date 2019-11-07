It’s time now to move in the right direction

Now that the local municipal elections are over, we can all move on to bigger and better for all.

Time to heal wounds, and egos, and do the PEOPLE’S work as those of us that have been elected to do were charged with by the PEOPLE.

The last few months, filled with contention, has now come to an end. Now the fighting and arguing should stop and let’s all get some positive things done for this city and county.

The election has been decided, so respect the process and accept the results as they are.

This city and county has so much to offer people. We all hear about the bad things, if we put as much effort into putting out the good things, just imagine what we could do.

For candidates who put themselves out there, that is a big jump and they all deserve praise for doing so. Forget their politics and respect the act of wanting better for all people.

Dr Block, as controversial as he was/is, must be given credit for one thing: He has gotten a lot of people off their couches and armchairs in this county and to begin being a part of the process, and to start working for a better community.

James “Jim” Willis will make an excellent mayor. Maybe I’m a little biased on that, as I worked for him and his family for several years at Firestone, so I know firsthand how they are good people.

Don Rainier will make and excellent and refreshing councilman. New to the game, and many outside the box ideas.

Mary Jo Adams will continue her work to make the community better. Like her or not, RESPECT the office.

For those who lost a seat this election, we must thank them for there service and time. We may not have agreed on there decision etc. but they did put themselves out there, open to criticism, in order to do what they thought was better for the community.

WE TOGETHER move on to 2020, with our sights set on better things for us all. As the football Coach Said recently in a speech, “We all need to be rowing this boat in the same direction.”

Tim Ivey

Laurinburg