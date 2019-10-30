Vote smart; don’t be fooled by social media divisiveness

Social Justice Warrior and Donny Mikey Andy. What do they have in common?

First of all, what is a “Social Justice Warrior?” I think this definition I found online fits for my purposes” “a pejorative label applied to bloggers, activists and commentators who are prone to engage in lengthy and hostile debates against others on a range of issues concerning social injustice, identity politics and political correctness. In contrast to the social justice blogosphere at large, the stereotype of a social justice warrior is distinguished by the use of overzealous and self-righteous rhetorics [sic], as well as appealing to emotions over logic and reason.”

Since I am mentioned in Donny Mikey Andy’s latest Facebook video, I didn’t want to disappoint him by not writing about it and making him even more infamous than he already is. People may ask me, if they are bold enough, why bother with gad flies like Donny Mikey Andy, aka Donald Anderson (chopping block video guy), and Matthew Block.

I have more than once voiced my concerns about the real damage to the fabric of our city and county that is done by the constant rancor that is exhibited and spewed forth by Block and company. I have a question and a challenge for Donny and Matthew. Can you say anything positive about the community that you live and work in; or any of the businesses and business owners who support our community?

I just heard the sound of crickets.

Block’s run for city council is an attempt to control the city of Laurinburg by a 4-1 margin and ram his agenda down the throats of citizens of Laurinburg. Block has already stated on many occasions that, if he gets a voting majority consisting of himself, Garby, Evans and possibly Rainer, he will see that the current city manager is ejected along with the chief of police.

I am all for change. Change is good and wholesome. Communities like Laurinburg and Scotland County cannot remain stagnant. But on the other hand, more than ever we need cohesiveness and a sense of community here. What Block and his supporters are selling doesn’t resemble any of that.

Block has promised to retire from politics if he is defeated. Let’s help him into retirement. Enough is enough. Vote smart.

P.S. – Donny Mikey Andy, I appreciate the two-piece box you purchased for me from Nics.

David A. Norris

Laurinburg