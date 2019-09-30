A welcome to The Laurinburg Exchange’s new regional publisher

Brian Bloom is now the regional publisher for The Laurinburg Exchange, the Rockingham and the Anson newspapers. I had planned to welcome him in a letter to the editor, but then had a chance encounter with him in The Exchange office this week as he was leaving there.

I did welcome him to our community and shook his hand. He thanked me and asked who I was. I gave him my name and said that I was a “local loony and occasional writer of letters.” He took that in stride, chuckled and said something along the line of the value of loonies in every community. He also said to use his first name.

I did not get a chance to tell him that he and I had some shared experience earlier in our lives. There was an Intertype machine in the newspaper printing area of Brian’s family’s newspaper business for their town. There was a Linotype machine in the print shop of my father’s printing and office supply business in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Both machines created pieces of lead type that were used on the printing presses. Like Brian, part of my job at one time was to melt down the used lead type, and create the “pigs” that were then reused to feed the type-creating machines.

I also did not get a chance (as Brian is a busy man these days) to give kudos to our newspaper editor and staff. On that day, Cody in the office was very helpful to and patient with me as I became a subscriber once again. I do appreciate our local newspaper, Curt Vincent and all the staff. I am “old school” … still like to hold the paper in my hands rather than view it online.

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg