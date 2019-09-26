The Democrats have had three separate debates to date which have included individuals polling at 1% or less to have his or her say on various matters in a public setting. Additional debates are scheduled for October and November. While there are 20 or so Democrats still running, it is time to share the stage with the opposition. Yes, there are 4 Republicans running for President in 2020. To be fair, they are listed below alphabetically by last name:

1. Mark Sanford—served in U. S. House of Representatives from South Carolina; former governor of South Carolina who is reportedly running to draw attention to the ever-increasing national debt.

2. Donald Trump—failed real estate magnate with several bankruptcies (mostly casinos—how does anyone go bankrupt owning a casino?); television reality show host in the style of P. T. Barnum; claims to have been a star athlete at the same time that he was excused from military service due to bone spurs in his heels; current President.

3. Joe Walsh—served in U. S. House of Representatives from Illinois with Tea Party backing ; former conservative talk show host; supported President Trump in 2016 but now believes him to be “morally unfit”.

4. William Weld—former governor of Massachusetts; has floated the possibility that Trump may deserve the death penalty for treason with his recent handling of Ukraine, other issues.

The GOP is contemplating eliminating all Republican primaries for the election in 2020, essentially quashing the voices of the in-party opposition; an early step toward what Trump really wants to be—King Donald of Trumpland where he just does what he wants to do, when he wants to do it and there are no laws to restrict him. So come on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News (?), Stephen Colbert… How can you continue to resist hosting the 2020 Republican debates?

