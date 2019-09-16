Critics of Nike, Kaepernick still just don’t understand the issue

Critics of Nike for putting principle over profit in hiring Colin Kaepernick as a spokesperson are rejoicing over claims that Nike is losing business and profits as a result.

So many still do not understand why college and university educated professional athletes, knowledgeable of history and acutely aware of recent and current events, silently and reverently “take a knee” during the National Anthem, when the answer is so obviously clear — James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, Emmett Till, Addie Mae Collins, Carol Robertson, Cynthia Wesley, Denise McNair, Medgar Evers, Walter Scott, Travon Martin, Cynthia Marie Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lee Lance, Tywanza Sanders, Daniel L. Simmons, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Myra Thompson, Dr. Depayne Middleton, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

If this list of casualties due to racism does not clarify to anyone why well-educated, intellectual athletes kneel in quiet, respectful remorse, please read the 1963 “Letter From A Birmingham Jail,” written by Dr. King while he was incarcerated for exercising his constitutional right to oppose legal injustice — if you can read on a scholarly, doctoral vocabulary level.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg