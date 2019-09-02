Closing schools may be the best decision ever

The parents and grandparents of our children attending the schools in Robeson County should clearly remember back in the 1970s when they closed the schools and brought the students together.

They closed black schools, white schools and Native American schools and brought them together because of new laws against segregation.

The National Guard was called out to several schools because the parents and the children didn’t want it to happening. Even the parents rioted. Today we have the same thing going on, and I can really understand why parents and children are so upset. This is replay of the past, But it is to save our school system.

I know that the seniors of South Robeson are really upset about are their high school closing.

I hope Dr. Shanita Wooten has done the right thing because we do not need riots at our schools. The parents understand because they lived through it. I would like to tell the students that this could be for the best thing that ever happened.

Only time will tell.

Cookie Clark

Pembroke