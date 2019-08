I am seeing TV advertisements about, and receiving flyers in the mail almost daily from senatorial candidate Dan Bishop. Perhaps your newspaper can publish an explanation for his modesty.

Why isn’t Bishop boasting about his struggle to lower medical costs for America’s working poor and elderly, and his fight with the pharmaceutical companies to lower exorbitant medicine costs? And why he refused to accept campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical industry.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg