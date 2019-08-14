Why do Republicans need to stand up to the president on guns?

This is in response to the July 9 letter, “Republicans need to stand up to president on guns” by Robert C. Currie, Jr.

First, Mr. Currie, I can’t find anybody who remembers a rumor of or an actual “War on white people.” Next, people purchased guns for hunting, home protection and “extra” guns, as you call it, for their children, grandchildren and for the fact that some people are gun collectors. If you are referring to an AR15 as a military assault weapon, that is false because an AR15 sold to civilians doesn’t have select fire, which fires semi-automatic and fully automatic. AR15s sold to civilians fire only semi-automatic. AR15s are legal to use for deer hunting in most states.

Again, why would anybody need to stand up to the president on guns? People, not guns, are the problem. Do pencils misspell words and do spoons and forks make people fat?

You asked the question, “when will Republicans stand up to the Republican president who, from the beginning of his campaign, implied that people like the victims of the El Paso massacre are ‘criminal by nature’ drug dealers, rapists and murderers.” Sorry, Mr. Currie, but that is just plain false, because President Trump never said or implied that. If you would watch some news media other than “destroy Trump at all costs” media, you would know that has been debunked.

Mr. Currie, I would like to ask the question, “when will Democrats stand up to the Democrat candidates currently running for president in 2020 (aAll 20 or more of these clowns) who care nothing about the security of our country, and who believe that ALL illegals should be permitted, which has ALREADY BEEN PROVEN to consist of some drug dealers, rapists, and murderers?”

It seems like some of your letters and comments are part of the desperate race-baiting and identity politics which is so prevalent among Democrats and liberals. Other than unrealistic “pie in the sky” socialist policies, that is about all the Democrats have. By the way, President Trump’s ratings have gone up with blacks and Hispanics. Another reason Democrats are desperate.

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill