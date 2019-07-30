Where patriotism is concerned, it’s Big Bird over Trump

Before we leave the month of July, I decided to go ahead and share something I had been pondering upon since July 4, having watched both some of the Capitol Celebration shown on PBS and some of President Trump’s celebration.

I preferred watching Big Bird on PBS versus our president.

Both are large and both are colorful. But Big Bird was more considerate of others and more concerned about the consequences of his words and deeds. The PBS Celebration had a Wounded Warriors band perform. No person or musical group spoke or sang for as long as 45 minutes.

What the comparison boils down to for me is Patriotism versus politics and respect versus ridicule. God Help America and each one of us.

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg