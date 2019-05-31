Reported ‘fake news’ and unreported truth

In his May 28 letter, “Democracy in America starts at the grassroots level,” Robert C. Currie Jr. states “America’s current president is attempting to destroy the creditability of the mainstay of American democracy, our free press, calling their documented, proven news coverage “fake news.”

Do you, Mr. Currie, believe everything the mainstream news has reported since Donald Trump became POTUS is documented proof? Was all this reporting about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice documented proof concerning President Trump or just a hoax conspiracy by the Democrats as a “Plan B” in case Trump got elected? I could be wrong, but it seems to me like a lot of Democrats are getting worried.

What about the documented proof the mainstream news doesn’t report? Proof since Donald Trump became president such as: (1) unemployment at 17-year low, (2) African-American and Hispanic unemployment reached record lows, (3) jobless claims near 45-year low, (4) 2 million fewer Americans on food stamps, (5) consumer confidence near a 17-year high, (6) business confidence near 1980s levels. I could go on but the point has been made.

Could not reporting the truth be similar to reporting fake news and lies? I think it is sort of like the “sin of omission.”

What do you think, Mr. Currie?

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill