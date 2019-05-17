Americans are blinded by the god of this world

The God of this World is Satan, the Great Deceiver. He has blinded Americans into believing killing unborn humans is a Woman’s right, but God forbids killing innocent humans made after His image.

We have done a terrible job in America, by not following God and the Word of God. He told us we are to warn those that are committing iniquities against His Moral Laws, so they can turn around and not go to Hell.

Those warned, who don’t change their way, will die in their sin and be lost forever. Their blood will be on their hands. But if we failed to warn them, their blood will also be on our hands.

So, let this be a warning to politicians, and others, who support abortion. You are supporting perhaps the greatest iniquity one can commit, the mass murder of the most innocent of human beings.

No matter what good things you done during your life time, when you come before Jesus, He will say, “I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity,” He will also say, into the “everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels.”

Our Declaration of Independence asserted certain unalienable rights, which includes, “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” not the taking of life.

By the way, approximately half of those unborn murdered, were female, and most would have been loving mothers, like our mothers were.

Stop blinding others and accept the fact that abortion, is downright, the murder of innocent human beings, which God says He forms in the womb of the mother.

God’s will is that you believe, repent and be saved. Unbelief spells doom.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Oklahoma