Investigation on Medicaid reveals many questions

There was a recent article in The Exchange concerning State Rep. Pierce’s proposed bill that expands Medicaid program to include more individuals. Medicaid is paid for by our tax dollars, by both state and federal taxes. I was interested to find out just how much money NC pays for Medicaid, so I went to the internet.

In 2016, state and federal government spent about $12.4 billion in NC. The federal government paid 66.3 percent and NC paid 33.7 percent of the costs. Medicaid was 31.5 percent of the NC budget. **

Rep. Pierce said the state’s share would be paid through assessments on hospitals. Who pays the hospitals? In my opinion it appears as if patients and insurance companies will have to pay the bill. To pay for this proposed Medicaid expansion, if one has to go to the hospital, their out of pocket co-payment and our insurance premiums will probably increase to pay for the “new Prepaid Health” plan. Where else is all the money coming from?

The article mentions this bill would create 228 more jobs in Hoke and Scotland County, create $96,700,000 in new business activity in Hoke and Scotland County and $1,117,000 in new county revenue in Hoke and Scotland County. These are very large increases in the above-mentioned categories for Hoke and Scotland counties. You will have to forgive me, but there was no mention of how these jobs would be created, what and how this business activity would be generated and how this additional county revenue would be created. How soon will we see all these wonderful jobs and revenue because of Medicaid expansion?

Rep. Pierce is promising his constituents the pot of gold. I am sure his fellow elected Democrat officials in both counties have new plans on how to spend this new-found income. I hate to be the contrarian, but I have heard officials complain about the current Medicaid costs, will this new proposal relieve the current tax burden?

As I read, currently Medicaid enrollment is increasing in NC. If we are paying about one-third of our state budget on Medicaid, how much additional does Rep. Pierce suggest we budget for Medicaid? Will this Medicaid expansion come from other budgeted areas? Maybe from the education budget or does he want a tax increase to pay for his bill?

Needless to say, without a lot more of quantitative information and some detailed plans, I am not in favor of this proposed bill by Rep. Pierce.

Jim Johnston

Laurinburg