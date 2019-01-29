It’s all about America, not you

Many in the House and Senate need to realize this is ABOUT AMERICA, NOT ABOUT THEM, and their morally corrupt political parties. They are paid high wages to work for America in a fair, sensible, and godly way.

That is not what we are getting for our money now.

The safety of America should be the most important thing to our legislators.

Is there any common sense left in city mayors and state governors? What has happened to the education systems across America that turns out such irresponsible leaders?

These leaders cannot take care of their own, yet most offer sanctuary to illegals, even if they are known criminals. By doing so, they are encouraging the world to migrate to America, against our immigration laws.

Any one who encourages others to break our laws is, or should be consider a criminal themselves.

Those who claim it is immoral to use barriers to stop illegals from entering our country happen to be the most immoral people around.

The most recent example is the ungodly state of New York, which passed a new bill, and their proud governor signed into law, allowing that state to legally murder babies “UP TO THE DUE DATE.” Unless they repent and turn back to God, America will get sicker than that.

The guilt rests on unbelievers, and on believers too.

On believers, because we failed to stand on God’s Word. That Word of God tells us that “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” Yet we remained silent!

A murderous heart requires repentance, or Hell will be the judgment. Saying the wall/barrier is immoral does not cancel the horrible immoralities you support.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Oklahoma