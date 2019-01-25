Doesn’t take much to flood this area

I am writing this on the morning of Thursday; a steady rain began last night and continues this morning.

Once again, the only road in and out of Cedar Trace Landing Apartments is flooded. My small car and I did make it out this morning, but I parked in a nearby parking lot and walked to the apartments to be sure I could get back out this afternoon.

I am grateful that reps from different branches of local, state and federal agencies took a bus tour the other day, but I doubt they had time to take a look at Stonewall Road (which was dry at the time, anyway).

I still say the lowest cost fix is an alternate short road across the corner of the former Willow Place Assisted Care property. I do realize that is not at simple matter.

Thank you,

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg