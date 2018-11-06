Terrible treatment at Laurinburg DMV unnecessary

I drove two hours to Laurinburg to help an elderly aunt apply for a lost car title replacement. We arrived at the license plate agency and there were not many people there around 1:30. There was one staff person working and people began coming in, around six people.

So from the back comes the manager. I’m thinking great, this won’t take long at all. The manager immediately started announcing “read the signs and make sure you are in the correct line” and “is there anyone here that just wants to turn in tags?” He did this every time a person came in the door.

The two customers being served (one by him and one by the other worker) took a while, but finished. So I was next at the front of the line and naturally stepped up. He immediately told me to “get back in line and wait until you are called,” then he calls out “anyone here just to turn in tags?” A man who had just entered the building came up and the manager took him ahead of me.

I said “so much for first come, first served” and the manager replied, “that’s right in this office.” I replied “so I see” and let it go. Then, some guy walked in asking about getting a phone number for the apartments being rented next door. The manager tells him to come over, gets his phone number and tells him someone will be in touch with him.

The other worker, who’s line is now gone, calls me over. I said, “but I’m in the correct line for lost title” (since the manager had made such a big announcement about being in the correct line).

She said “may I help you?” again. I walk over to her station to tell her we have a lost title, and she says “I’m going to need you to calm down!” By this time, having been treated so disrespectfully by the manager, I said, “I’m gonna need you to do your job.”

They then told me I had to go to another agency to get my business taken care of. At that point the manager picks up his cell as if to call the police and I told him to not bother, that their customer service was pathetic and I would never come back to their agency.

So now I have to drive my aunt, who has difficulty walking, to Rockingham or Lumberton to take care of what should have taken 10 minutes at Laurinburg’s agency.

I have completed a “review” and notice they have a 2.2 rating due to terrible customer service. I am sending a letter to the Secretary of Transportation, the Commissioner of DMV and the Acting Director for Titles and Tags.

In 58 years I have never had such a horrible, disrespectful encounter and it was all so unnecessary. The citizens of Scotland County need to take a stand and put that rude man out of business.

Susan Dahl

Browns Summit