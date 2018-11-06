America’s problem is a lack of character

r. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Judge not by the color of the skin but by the content of the character.” I wish to use his wise words, but to amend them a bit by saying to not judge ourselves or others by the position in American society, but by the demonstration of character through actions or words.

One way to demonstrate true character is to be willing, able and humble enough to admit when we have made a mistake, or have caused harm; then to seek to make amends when possible for our actions or words. One major reason for doing this is to demonstrate consideration of the consequences of our words or actions.

Though doing this can be very difficult, one realizes afterwards is that one feels a sort of cleansing. I’ve “screwed up” many times but in order to survive and grow I have (sometimes) sought to make amends for doing so; and have sometimes experienced the cleansing and healing afterwards.

America is suffering in part due to a gross lack of character. I hope and pray things will improve some way, somehow.

Thank you,

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg