We must pass along respect and compassion

My heart is heavy for America, and for all those in public positions who often seem to be heartless. I offer my condolences to all the victims of increasing violence, to their families, friends, other loved ones; and the communities they live in. I do hope and pray for some measure of change after the mid-term elections; though I do realize that will not guarantee that positive change will actually occur.

I am politically moderate, and have voted for candidates on both sides of the dividing line. I will definitely vote next Tuesday, Nov. 6, and urge everyone else to please, please vote.

In the meantime and each day let us all try to show some respect and compassion for others in some small way. It seems such efforts are not going to start at the top, so it has to start with each of us. Much compassion has been shown to me at times during my longish life, and I will attempt to pass it on to others — no matter who they are.

Thank you,

Stephen P. Dickens

Laurinburg