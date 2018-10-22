All children should receive immunizations

If you are having doubts about immunizing your children after reading the article in The Laurinburg Exchange by J.B. Handley questioning the relationship between autism and childhood immunizations, please let me share my thoughts.

First and foremost, there is absolutely no scientific evidence of a relationship between autism and childhood immunizations.

Having said that, let me share what happened when modern immunizations were not available and what can happen if your child is not immunized.

As a practicing pediatrician for 36 years, I often worked with patients suffering with diseases that have since been widely prevented by immunizations. During my early training, we still had patients in iron lungs because of paralysis from polio.

Prior to the measles vaccine, I personally helped care for seven children who died from complications occurring with measles. There was no treatment for measles and its complications, as is true today, so all that we could do was to provide symptomatic and supportive care.

In addition, during my pediatric training we often saw severely ill young children with diphtheria or whooping cough who unfortunately had never received available immunizations.

Almost every year there were epidemics of measles, mumps and chickenpox — and often there were cases of pneumonia, encephalitis or other complications. In one year, in my Laurinburg pediatric practice, ,I treated 13 cases of bacterial meningitis, an extremely serious illness that is rarely seen these days because of immunizations.

I was pleased when the measles vaccine because available in the 1960s. The same is true for Hib vaccine, which became available in the late 1980s and prevented illnesses like bacterial meningitis, as do the pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines.

Because of vaccines, smallpox was eradicated in 1979.

It is wonderful that younger pediatricians rarely see these problems anymore because of immunizations.

Immunizations are one of the greatest public health achievements in the history of medicine. Every single child deserves the protection of all the recommended childhood immunizations.

Dr. Bill Purcell

Laurinburg