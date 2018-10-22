Please disregard my previous suggestion

I write to thank you for the printing of my letter, to apologize for its misleading suggestion, and to urge everyone to ignore my advice therein.

As soon as I saw the ballot, I knew that to write in Guy McCook’s name ran the risk of defacing the ballot and thus having it thrown out entirely.

What I thought was a helpful idea I now realize was actually uninformed misguidance. Since I am among those who think we already have too much of the latter in our public discourse, I am embarrassed to the extreme to have taken pen in hand without having sought the relevant facts surrounding my proposal.

All of which is to ask folks to ignore my suggestion to write in Guy McCook’s name in this election, to apologize to him for any embarrassment I may have caused him, and to ask your forbearance for wasting this space in your paper.

Sincerely yours,

Malcolm C. “Mac” Doubles

Chairman

Democratic Party Precinct 4