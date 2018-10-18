Quarter-cent sales tax an important start

Often, when I communicate through the paper as the executive director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority, it is to promote upcoming festivals or events, or tout the efforts of tourism in the county. Today, that is not quite the case.

As many know, on Nov. 6, Scotland County will vote on a referendum to engage a quarter-cent sales tax to support the operation and management of a multi-generational center. When completed, the center will be a hybrid of an indoor/outdoor recreation facility and community center – and provide value and opportunity to all in the county.

While such a multi-generational center may not be a primary catalyst for “heads in beds” — tourism’s primary metric — it will provide assorted ancillary tourism opportunities. For example, some families coming in for ball tournaments may be more inclined to stay overnight rather than returning home for the evening. Families debating where to hold a reunion will give Laurinburg/Scotland County further consideration when considering a central location.

While the multi-generational center may not be a primary tourism destination, travel and tourism will certainly benefit the facility. Each year travelers and tourist generate in excess of $45 million in economic impact in the county. Included in this is over $800,000 in contribution to the local tax base. Consequently, the quarter-cent funding tax will generate an additional $100,000 a year from travelers and tourists living outside the county to help support the operation and management of the center.

Few efforts in a community touch across a large swatch of folks in the county. The multi-generational center is such an effort and is one we should all embrace.

Cory Hughes

Executive director

Scotland County Tourism Development Authority