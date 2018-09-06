Memories abound with a sad heart

Scott … although we all feared this day might come, it doesn’t make it any easier to learn of your passing.

With a heavy heart, I want to start by thanking you for taking me under your wing and helping me grow as a writer. You were not only a great mentor and editor, but a true friend. No matter the hardships you were going through, you always had time for others.

Whether it was late nights in the office to make deadline, working on breaking stories, “cuttin’ up” during news room meetings, or your persistent sarcasm, these are among the things I will never forget and sorely miss.

As ironic as is sounds, I’m reading over this farewell as if I’m about to turn it in for you to edit.

If there is one thing I admired about you most, it’s how you led your life. Although you had been sick for many years, you never gave up. No matter how bad the day, you always persevered – you never complained. If the time ever comes I can only hope to be as strong as you.

It was a blessing to know and call you a friend. I hope to see you again someday, brother.

Rest in peace, Scott.

My deepest condolences go out to the Witten family.

With love,

Nolan Gilmour

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Formerly of Laurinburg